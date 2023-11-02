Domestic abuser sent 'bizarre' text to Glasgow social worker

Zahir Iqbal sent the “bizarre” text on June 26, 2022 – which resulted in him being charged with behaving in a threatening and abusive manner to the employee, instructing him to withdraw his report and threaten him.

The criminal justice social worker was at home checking emails when he received the message from a mobile number known to him as being Iqbal.His message included: “You will drop the report or be in the line of fire. Do not worry, you have me on your side.

"I will show you how powerful an individual I am. Do as I’m asking you; you don’t want me to get upset now.” Police were informed of the message. They attended at Iqbal’s address, which is now a supported accommodation unit at Paisley Road in the Southside. headtopics.com

After being cautioned and charged, the 53-year-old replied: “I sent the text because people approached my probation officer and bribed him to try get me into trouble. “They have given me warnings in the past and it’s to do with my brother. He gave me multiple warnings.

“That text wasn’t threatening, I have the text, I can show you. I’m glad this is happening; it will bring everything out and I will get my justice.”Iqbal’s lawyer said: “The behaviour is bizarre. It follows an order put in place due to domestic offending.” headtopics.com

Sheriff Patricia Pryce revealed he had a "bad record" and had been in jail for a "significant period of time".Sheriff Pryce told Iqbal: "You have a bad record, but I can deal with this by an alternative to custody."

