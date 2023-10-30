Dolly Parton channels Taylor Swift in sultry snake-print outfit

, but the 77-year-old took a leaf out of fellow singer Taylor Swift's book this week, switching up her trademark style for a look that theexhibition in Nashville, which is the physical interpretation of her new fashion book,The country star added a towering pair of peep-toe heels to the outfit and wore her tumbling blonde locks in her signature bouncy style.

Of her choice to always wear skyscraper heels, Dolly said: "No matter what else I'm wearing, whether it's casual or it's fancy, I'm always wearing my high-heeled shoes."For fans who want to copy Dolly's legendary style, the star shared some good news, explaining to HELLO!: "I've often thought about having my own line of clothes and I think someday I will.

One person we're sure would love to wear Dolly's clothing collection is her goddaughter Miley Cyrus, with whom she recently duetted on a special version of Miley's hit songFans were beside themselves with joy over the collaboration, writing on Instagram: "Dolly?!?!! How do you just keep getting better?" and: "The harmonies have me in an absolute chokehold." headtopics.com

Others praised Miley's vocals, writing: "Miley's vocals are insane!!! I could listen to her forever. I wish she would re-record all her early music with her new rock voice!"Miley shared her delight at the song too, writing on Instagram: "I’ve grown up covering my Aunt Dolly's music & it’s an honor to hear her singing one of my songs.

" I love you Aunt Dolly! I’m so happy to add another collaboration under our bedazzled (studded leather) belt! We’re ROCKSTARS now! You can hear so much sweetness and love on this record. Excited to share it with everyone. Forever your Doll Baby, Miley. headtopics.com

