Dogs welcome at Belfast film screening

In a Belfast Film Festival first, dogs are invited with their owners to the screening of a new documentary about the love between a man and his best friend, his dog.

A spokeswoman said: “Here at the Belfast Film Festival we are a bunch of soppy dog lovers and are thrilled to present a dog-friendly screening. Read more: Derry charity has internet laughing at description of puppies for adoption

“Robert Lakatos’s film is about the search for a mate for his ageing pet Talpas, a rare breed Hungarian Kuvasz, who gives one of the funniest entrances in documentary history. “This satirical film features ‘talking’ dogs whose words are visible in speech bubbles but these loose translations will not be needed for the dogs in the room, who already speak fluent ‘dog’. headtopics.com

The Kuvasz, which can grow up eight stones in weight, has a pure white coat and is similar in size and shape to the better known Great Pyrenees Mountain Dog and are described as an incredibly devoted and trustworthy protector, gentle with their owners and with a strong instinct to protect children.

