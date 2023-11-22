Dogs enlisted to tackle Japanese knotweed on the M25

Japanese knotweed damages buildings and construction sites if left unchecked. National Highways has enlisted three dogs to sniff out the weed on the M25. It has been growing uncontrollably across Britain since being introduced nearly 200 years ago. But now National Highways has revealed a new force in the fight against Japanese knotweed – man's best friend. Three adorable dogs have been enlisted to root out the havoc-wreaking weed and stop it spreading along the M25.
'We decided to put our paws on the pavement and take a unique approach to tackling the Japanese knotweed,' said Pippa Jordan, an Environment Lead with National Highways. 'These sniffer dogs are not only adorable, but also incredibly skilled at detecting the presence of unwanted plants, especially those not readily visible.
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »