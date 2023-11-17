Dog to wear lead for life after fatal attack

An 'innocent' Leonberger will have to wear a lead for the rest of her life after a dogwalker was mauled to death in Surrey - despite not being involved in the deadly attack. Experts found Shiva had 'no blood on her' following the frenzied attack at Gravely Hill beauty spot in Caterham which killed 28-year-old Natasha Johnston. The 10st seven-year-old Leonberger was one of eight dogs being walked by Ms Johnston, but it is thought it was her own Pitbull Terrier Stan who had turned on her.

Yet Shiva, who had appeared on BBC Two show 10 Puppies and Us in 2017, will now have to wear a lead in public places for life. It is reported a control order was handed down by Guildford Magistrates' Court after a member of the public reported she had jumped at them before the attack. The order states Shiva has to be on a lead 'at all times, not being walked with any more than three dogs, and being under control of someone with sufficient strength to control them, at all times

