Dog saves autistic boy from car crash

A young boy had his life saved by his new dog in a dramatic near miss. Autistic seven-year-old Eli Wilson had been non-verbal and was struggling with violent meltdowns when he received his new canine companion. He was given a Black Labrador by Sheffield-based charity Support Dogs, and the three-year-old dog was named Elvis by Global Radio listeners. Since being paired up, they have formed a strong bond, with Eli being encouraged to talk and reduce his meltdowns

. And Elvis even saved his new owner from a potentially fatal car crash. Eli had been spooked when walking home from school and had run away from his mum and into the path of an oncoming car, Yorkshire Live reports. But his pet had been trained to 'brace' and halted immediately when he sensed danger, stopping Eli - who was attached to him by a strap - from getting right into the road. The driver slammed on the brakes and pulled up just inches from them. Eli had been with his mum Rebecca, 32, and his siblings Reuben, 10, and Arlen, 5, but had bolted away from his family. Around one per cent of UK children are autistic, and half of them may wander or run away from parents or guardians. Rebecca, a full-time carer from York, said: Had we not had Elvis, it would have been a very different outcome. There were certainly a few tears. "That’s the thing with Eli, he can be okay one minute and then he’s not

