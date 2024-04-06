Dog grooming businesswoman admits drug driving after passing roadside tests

A dog grooming businesswoman who passed two roadside drug-driving tests was about to be let go by police when she blurted out she had been taking ketamine. Abbie Kenningley, 21, had been told to take breath and drug wipe tests after officers claimed she was driving erratically at 1am in her VW Polo following a night-in at a friend's house.

But after both came back negative, a suspicious constable who noted Kenningley looked in a daze and was unsteady on her feet, asked her outright what she had being doing that night and she confessed: 'ketamine'. She was then arrested and back at the police station provided another test which showed she was almost five times the limit for the party drug. On Friday Kenningley, who lives in a remote farmhouse with her parents in Banks, Southport, Merseyside, was facing a road ban after she admitted drug driving

Dog Grooming Businesswoman Drug Driving Roadside Tests Ketamine Police

