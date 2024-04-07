Doctor Who New Series to Debut at Midnight on Fridays

Doctor Who has been the epitome of British family viewing for more than 60 years. But now the BBC has frustrated fans by announcing that episodes from the new series will debut at midnight on Fridays – rather than the usual peak-time Saturday slot.
Devotees of the sci-fi series, which stars Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th doctor and Millie Gibson as his travelling companion, Ruby Sunday, say the decision to launch the show in the graveyard slot is a snub to its younger fans, who will be fast asleep at the time. They also say it undermines the show's reputation for being 'event television'. The unusual scheduling decision is the result of a new, multi-million-pound deal between the BBC – which has exclusive rights to the series in the UK – and Disney+, which has broadcast rights for the rest of the worl
Doctor Who New Series Debut Midnight Fridays BBC Fans Peak-Time Saturday Slot Younger Fans Event Television Scheduling Change Deal Disney+
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »