Doctor Who New Series to Debut at Midnight on Fridays

Doctor Who has been the epitome of British family viewing for more than 60 years. But now the BBC has frustrated fans by announcing that episodes from the new series will debut at midnight on Fridays – rather than the usual peak-time Saturday slot.

Devotees of the sci-fi series, which stars Ncuti Gatwa as the 15th doctor and Millie Gibson as his travelling companion, Ruby Sunday, say the decision to launch the show in the graveyard slot is a snub to its younger fans, who will be fast asleep at the time. They also say it undermines the show's reputation for being 'event television'. The unusual scheduling decision is the result of a new, multi-million-pound deal between the BBC – which has exclusive rights to the series in the UK – and Disney+, which has broadcast rights for the rest of the worl

Doctor Who New Series Debut Midnight Fridays BBC Fans Peak-Time Saturday Slot Younger Fans Event Television Scheduling Change Deal Disney+

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

TGI Fridays takes on Wetherspoons with bottomless mid-week meal dealsTGI Fridays introduces Weekday Wins, a set of money-saving meal deals available from Monday to Thursday. One popular deal is the £15 'endless wing' offer on Wednesdays, allowing customers to eat as many wings as they can in 90 minutes.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

DJ George Bowie visits St Margaret's High as part of Future Fridays programmePopular broadcaster chatted to senior pupils about working in the media industry.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Off-peak Friday fares trial begins for Tube and trains in LondonThe trial aims to boost the number or workers commuting into the office on Fridays.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

Longest junior doctor strike begins in Wales with 'patients to bear the brunt' of walkoutIt is the third strike this year over a dispute with the Welsh Government over pay and working conditions.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Doctor explains big mistake stopping you from losing stubborn fatDr Andy Galpin has shared the main issues people face when trying to shift stubborn body fat and ways to overcome it

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

It was the 'creepiest place in Manchester'. But it mended so many heartsThe Dolls Hospital had its own kindly doctor - and atmosphere all of its own

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »