Doctor from Gaza vows to return to war-torn territory

Dr Mona El-Farra has lost everything. Her family home, her precious childhood memories and many of her friends and colleagues. But the doctor from Gaza who left for Manchester soon after war broke out in October has not lost hope. She wants to return to the war-torn territory when the fighting is over, telling the Manchester Evening News, "I will live in a tent next to my demolished house." Her children, who live in Manchester, were visiting her when the latest conflict started.

She took 'the most difficult decision' to leave with her daughter who has a health condition while her son returned to the UK two months later when 'the soldiers were too close'. READ MORE: 'It was like hell': British doctor shares harrowing account from Gaza hospital Their home in Gaza City has now been destroyed, as has Dr El-Farra's childhood home in Khan Yuni

