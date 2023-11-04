Doctor at Queen's Medical Centre Crowned Miss Africa UK 2023

A doctor at Queen's Medical Centre has been crowned as Miss Africa UK 2023, and now hopes to use her crown to empower young women across Nottinghamshire. Dr Heerani Woodun was named as a finalist in March 2023, and then in September 2023 she won the national competition representing Mauritius, which is a country in east Africa

. The 30-year-old from Newark is now hoping to empower women across Nottinghamshire and looking forward to working with organisations and carrying out community work in the city. Heerani moved to the UK in 2011 to study at Newcastle Medical School, and she now works at the QMC where she is working to become a surgeon. This was the first pageant Heerani had ever participated in after she entered last year hoping to improve her self-confidence. She explained: "It was at this time last year, so November 2022, that I entered and there were about 40 contestants all over the UK. I found it as I wanted to improve my self-confidence. What three words would you use to describe Nottinghamshire? Let us know "We got the news in March 2023 that there were 15 finalists selected. Throughout March to September we got private coaching so one of the ladies from the year before coached us about the make-up, how to walk and what to wear, how to work with a charity organisation and we had to produce a charity repor

