Dockers' Nicknames: A Tradition in Manchester and Salford

If you grew up in Greater Manchester, your mates probably called you by a nickname rather than your real name. It's quite common for us to give our friends funny and creative nicknames, and dock workers are a great example of this tradition. For nearly 100-years, working at the docks was a big part of life in Manchester and Salford. The industry kicked off in 1894 when the 35-mile Manchester Ship Canal was finished, linking the city to the sea.

Thanks to the canal, ships could skip the port of Liverpool and head straight to Manchester and Salford docks, bringing all sorts of goods and exotic items. But being a docker could be tough and dangerous work. READ MORE:People are describing Manchester in three words - and some are brutal Try MEN Premium for FREE by clicking here for no ads, fun puzzles and brilliant new features. During long, hard shifts, dockers' nicknames became a sign of friendship and a way to bring some fun into their tough day

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

These nicknames from a lost Greater Manchester world are still funny todayDockers were famous for giving each other funny and inventive nicknames

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New bike trail launched in Manchester and Salford - but with an unusual featureThe route stops off at several 'tranquil' greenspaces along the way, although they may surprise you

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Manchester City 3-1 Manchester United: Rashford’s rocket, Foden the goalscorer and inevitable HaalandWe break down the key moments from an entertaining Manchester derby

Source: TheAthletic - 🏆 54. / 63 Read more »

Roy Keane questions Manchester United manager after defeat to Manchester CityRoy Keane believes the 'jury is still out' on Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag after claiming Manchester City 'toyed' with his side in the closing stages of Sunday's 3-1 loss at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Rents are soaring in three Greater Manchester boroughs - and it's not ManchesterOur region has seen some of the biggest rent price hikes across the country

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Jess Park shines as Manchester City defeat Manchester UnitedJess Park's breakthrough season at Manchester City reaches new heights as she leads the team to victory against Manchester United.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »