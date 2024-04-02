Dockers' Nicknames: A Tradition in Manchester and Salford

If you grew up in Greater Manchester, your mates probably called you by a nickname rather than your real name. It's quite common for us to give our friends funny and creative nicknames, and dock workers are a great example of this tradition. For nearly 100-years, working at the docks was a big part of life in Manchester and Salford. The industry kicked off in 1894 when the 35-mile Manchester Ship Canal was finished, linking the city to the sea.
Thanks to the canal, ships could skip the port of Liverpool and head straight to Manchester and Salford docks, bringing all sorts of goods and exotic items. But being a docker could be tough and dangerous work. READ MORE:People are describing Manchester in three words - and some are brutal Try MEN Premium for FREE by clicking here for no ads, fun puzzles and brilliant new features. During long, hard shifts, dockers' nicknames became a sign of friendship and a way to bring some fun into their tough day
