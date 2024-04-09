Dock Worker Breaks Down in Tears Over Disturbing Past

A dock worker burst into tears when he was confronted over his disturbing past. Jordan Evason subjected a young girl to a sickening sexual assault at a time when he was said to have been 'addicted to pornography' as a teenager. He was not brought to justice for another decade, but walked free from court over his attack today.

Liverpool Crown Court heard this afternoon, Tuesday, that the now 27-year-old had sexually assaulted his primary school aged victim by touching her vagina around 10 years ago when he was aged 18. His predatory behaviour was then reported to the police last year. READ MORE: He went out to buy a present for his mum but ended up in prison instead READ MORE: £1.8m cocaine dealer fled prison and spent months on the run Charlotte Kenny, prosecuting, described how Evason, of Gray Street in Bootle, 'began crying and admitted what he did' when his offending came to light. In a statement which was read to the court on her behalf, the complainant outlined how she had suffered from 'suicidal thoughts' and had attempted to take her own life as a result of the attack. Jim Smith, defending, told the court: 'This defendant is very, very sorry for the criminal action which took place and the continuing suffering she has had to endure since this incident. This defendant is a young man of hitherto good character who had very unique and troubling life events which impacted upon him.

