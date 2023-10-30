Do I need to end all contact now? :(

I don’t want to waffle on so I’ll keep it as short as I can. In July I went to Turkey on a family holiday with my husband of 12 years and our 3 children (11 and 8 and 6). My husband is a huge drinker, he has issues with alcohol and uses it as a coping mechanism (as well as cocaine) but anyway, we were all inclusive and my husband basically got drunk every day, he made friends with another binge-drinking dad and we barely saw him after 8pm, it was awful.
I got friendly with one of the bar tenders at the hotel who started bringing over my drinks so I didn’t have to keep leaving the kids unattended- lovely man, same age as me (37) and just such a sweet soul. He told me he’d been married to a Turkish woman but she’d passed away from breast cancer a few years before and he was saving up for a taxi so he can get out of bar work.
I know that we both have romantic feelings for eachother but obviously we will never act on anything. I'm feeling huge guilt though, guilt that I'm talking to a man about my marriage, guilt that I look forward to talking with this man more than my husband, and guilt towards the Turkish man because it's not fair on him for me to message him either.
Anyway if you've got this far god bless you! I don't know what I'm expecting to be fair but just wondered if anyone else had a relationship like this outside their marriage? x

I'm Catherine, one of the Parent Supporters here at Netmums. Thanks for sharing with us this evening. You've told us about how you felt on your holidays, including how your husband treated you which doesn't sound pleasant.
Would it be helpful to have a chat to someone neutral like a counsellor? Organisations such as Relate can offer counselling for individuals around relationships:

Hopefully some of our lovely community will be along soon to offer support but in the meantime, please come back to us you would like to chat some more.