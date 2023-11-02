DLC bars majority of locals from 'community meeting' on Taymouth Castle

The majority of locals around Loch Tay have been excluded from attending a community meeting held by Taymouth Castle developers DLCCAMPAIGNERS have reacted with anger after the US firm developing Taymouth Castle into a resort for the mega-rich sent out invites to a “community gathering” to discuss the work – but excluded the vast majority of concerned parties.

But residents of other communities on Loch Tay, such as Killin, and nearby towns such as Aberfeldy – where DLC hasSpaces at the November 2 event are limited to two per household and people are asked to submit “your full name, address and postcode along with any questions you wish to ask” in order to register.

Campaigners with Protect Loch Tay, a campaign group set up to monitor the development of the historic Taymouth estate, have said the limitations on attendance are "absolutely outrageous". DLC alleged, through Perth and Kinross Council, that they suspected vandalism. The company did not respond when asked if and when it had been reported to the police.

"As it turns out, invitation only, questions to be submitted in advance, and provide DLC with your name and address? Absolutely outrageous. "Tom Collopy himself previously stated their communication had been inadequate. As ever, it's all smoke and mirrors from DLC, and a blatant refusal to be questioned by those of us who are very concerned.

