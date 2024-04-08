DIY Plug-In Wall Lights from Dunelm

DIY interior design fans love a snazzy range of plug-in wall lights from Dunelm that can be installed without the need for an electrician. All kinds of classy wall lights can be bought for pretty affordable prices, however, the cost of getting them wired in by a professional can put a lot of people off. It's where the genius plug in lights are really taking off.

While the visible wires might deter some buyers, they are designed to look attractive, and in many cases blend in with the overall look. The plug in design also makes them pretty easy to install for DIYers. So long as a plug socket is in range of the wire length from where the light is hung on the wall, they'll be good to go. Dunelm has a wide range of options to suit all sorts of styles, with prices ranging from £12 for the Marsden Plug in Flex Set Pewter Industrial to £65 for the Fulton Easy Fit Plug In Shelf Wall Light at the top end of the scale. Among the most popular is the Fulton Easy Fit Plug in Wall Light, which is £32. Shoppers have been full of praise, with one review saying: "Exactly as I had hoped. Totally love them. Bought vintage style bulbs to go and it suits the look." Another added: "Stunning addition to my bedroom. Perfect and so easy to fit." There has only been one one-star review left to date, with that dissatisfied shopper saying: "Sending it straight back – the wood part is MDF and looks cheap and nasty

