DIY Kit Helps Prevent Window Condensation

Not only are dripping windows an annoyance to clean up, the extra moisture is an invitation for mould. The two most common pieces of advice is to turn the heating on and encourage ventilation by popping your windows open even for a short time every day.

Window insulation kits are helpful whether you're short on time or money. As reported by the Mirror, these sheets of plastic film work by trapping air between the plastic layer and the window, which helps prevent condensation and block cold draughts.

Amazon shoppers with single glazing have praised the inexpensive kits given they are much less hassle than installing new windows during the cost of living crisis. A second wrote: "I am very surprised about idea how on very easy way I made my windows from single glazed to double glazed. With this plastic there is no more condensate on my windows." headtopics.com

Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages. "Makes a big difference to the temperature of the room. We have a large window that is double glazed and cold air would blow through gaps. After attaching the film, we have noticed the room is much warmer and the heating is more effective.

Condensation is the "biggest cause of mould around windows" in particular, according to the experts at Abelglass. When the weather grows colder, moisture forms on your windows because the temperature outside is lower than inside. headtopics.com

