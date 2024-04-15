Divorce Finalized in 21 Minutes Due to Lawyer's Blunder

Mr and Mrs Williams had their separation finalised in just 21 minutes - without either of them being present - in a huge blunder by elite family lawyers. The lawyers mistakenly registered the Williamses' case instead of another couple's case.

The judge stated that there is a strong public policy interest in respecting the certainty and finality of a divorce order. The ruling was criticized as a bad decision by Ms Vardag, the lawyer representing the Williamses.

Divorce Separation Lawyers Mistake Finality Ruling Criticism

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

With Ceddanne Rafaela deal finalized, another piece of Red Sox young core securedRafaela’s deal exemplifies the sustainability that’s been echoed throughout Fenway over the last several years.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Watchdog called in over horror crash minutes after police 'lost sight of car'A car 'lost control' on Greenhead Road and 'collided with a tree' five minutes after it lost police following a pursuit

Source: LiveLancs - 🏆 10. / 87 Read more »

James Forrest has Celtic value beyond minutes claims Joe LedleyThe Welshman saw Forrest emerge as a Parkhead boy but insists the man can still have a big say in Rangers title race.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kim Zolciak gets fillers and Botox amid Kroy Biermann divorceReal Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak enjoyed a day of pampering amid her divorce from estranged husband Kroy Biermann following 12 years of marriage.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Ex-Chelsea star Geremi 'files for divorce' after discovering twins were not hisGeremi, who won two Premier League titles during his time at Chelsea, has reportedly filed for divorce after discovering that the twins he raised were fathered by his wife's ex

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Air fryer cleaning hack loved by Mrs Hinch fans that takes just 15 minutesThe trick can clean off stubborn stains and grease marks without even having to scrub.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »