Officers from Police Scotland and paramedics were called to Houton Pier in Orkney at around 10.35am on Friday, October 27, following reports of concerns for two divers.

A 58-year-old man was tragically pronounced dead at the scene, while a second diver was taken to hospital. The family of the diver who passed away have been made aware and cops are treating the death as unexplained but not suspicious.

Sadly the incident comes just weeks after the body of a missing diver was recovered by police in Scapa Flow on the island of Cava. A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 10.35am on Friday, October 27, 2023, we were made aware of concern for two divers being brought by boat to Houton Pier, Orkney. headtopics.com

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital for treatment. The second male diver, aged 58, was pronounced dead at the scene and his next of kin are aware. “The death is being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal in due course.”

An RNLI spokesman confirmed that two divers had been involved in the incident and that one had been taken to the hyperbaric chamber in Stromness.

HM Coastguard sent rescue teams from Kirkwall and Stromness to the scene, while a helicopter from Sumburgh was also dispatched.

