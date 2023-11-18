This is a tough time for small businesses . Energy bill support has been dire, business rates are through the roof and the hospitality industry is crying out for support. There have been calls for the Government to step in and fix all of these things. But if the Prime Minister was really serious about supporting business, he would first sort out the mess at HM Revenue & Customs. Complaints about HMRC have skyrocketed.

Its own most recent annual report shows that customer satisfaction dipped from 85.2 per cent in 2020-21, to 82 per cent in 2021-22. It is currently at 79.2 per cent, the lowest level since 2018. Ditch the chatbots: If the Government was serious about helping business, it would sort out HMRC Many of these unsatisfied customers will have experienced the delays in service that are currently plaguing the department. Over the past few months, I have heard from countless small business owners about their HMRC woes. Common themes emerge. Delays to basic tasks like VAT registration make the permanent closure of the dedicated VAT helpline in June nonsensica





