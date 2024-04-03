Distressing Footage Shows Scots Toddler Vaping as Adults Look On

Distressing footage has shown a Scots toddler vaping as a group of adults look on. In clips shared online, the child, who is understood to be between one and two years old, is seen inhaling from a pink vape. The blonde-haired tot, who is also holding a plastic sipping cup, is then shown exhaling before turning and smiling at the camera. In a second sickening clip - which was filmed on a separate occasion - the child is shown clutching the vape again and can be seen coughing after they exhale.

The incidents, which took place in Ayrshire, have been reported to Police Scotland and the Social Work Department. Two women have since been charged in connection. The clips were shared by an individual who viewed the footage, along with a screengrab of a Google search warning for children who have ingested nicotine. It states: "A young child can die from very small amounts of nicotine. Join the Daily Record's WhatsApp community here and get the latest news sent straight to your messages

