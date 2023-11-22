Distinct Conformational Changes in HIV-1 Envelope in Response to CD4 Engagement

HIV-1 envelope (Env) exhibits distinct conformational changes in response to host receptor (CD4) engagement. Env, a trimer of gp120 and gp41 heterodimers, has been structurally characterized in a closed, prefusion conformation with closely associated gp120s and coreceptor binding sites on gp120 V3 hidden by V1V2 loops.

To investigate changes resulting from substoichiometric CD4 binding, we solved single-particle cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM) structures of soluble, native-like heterotrimeric Envs bound to one or two CD4 molecules. Most of the Env trimers bound to one CD4 adopted the closed, prefusion Env state, with a minority exhibiting a heterogeneous partially open Env conformation. When bound to two CD4s, the CD4-bound gp120s exhibited an open Env conformation including a four-stranded gp120 bridging sheet and displaced gp120 V1V2 loops that expose the coreceptor sites on V





medical_xpress » / 🏆 101. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Billie Eilish sports distinct appearance transformation during public outing in all blackThe Happier Than Ever singer joined a star-studded line-up of guests

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Study refines understanding of T cells' action in HIV immune responseNew research combining computer modeling and experiments with macaques shows the body's immune system helps control human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections largely by suppressing viral production in already infected cells while also killing viral infected cells, but only within a narrow time window at the start of a cell's infection.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

HIV-positive parents in Zimbabwe struggle to manage their children's education, study findsOver the past three decades researchers have explored various aspects of the impact of the HIV pandemic. One focus area has been children who have lost their parents to AIDS. Less attention has been given to children who are raised by parents living with HIV.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Viral reprogramming of cells increases risk of cancers in HIV patients, finds studyViral infections are known to be a central cause of more than 10% of cancers worldwide. University of California researchers may have uncovered one of the key reasons why. Their findings were published today in PLOS Pathogens.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Couples with HIV to gain access to fertility treatment under new lawsChanges announced by the Government also mean same-sex couples will no longer have to pay for expensive screening if they want to undergo IVF.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Couples with HIV to gain access to fertility treatment under new lawsChanges announced by the Government also mean same-sex couples will no longer have to pay for expensive screening if they want to undergo IVF.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »