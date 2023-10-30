Distillery workers ballot for strike action in threat to Scotch whisky supplies

Festive supplies of some of Scotland's premier drinks brands could be hit after distillery workers were balloted for strike action.

Members of the Unite union employed by the whisky giant are now voting in a ballot which will close on November 20 on whether to strike. "Any strike action involving hundreds of Unite members will undoubtedly hit hard the supplies of the company’s premier whisky brands over the festive season.”

Unite represents hundreds of members at the company's Kilmalid, Dalmuir, Beith, Strathclyde Grain and Strathisla distilleries, as well as the Dumbuck warehouse facility.

