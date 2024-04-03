Disruption on Furness Line to Last Until April 21

Passengers have been warned that disruption on the Furness Line between Lancaster and Barrow is set to last until at least April 21. Last month a train came off the tracks near Grange-over-Sands leading to four passengers and four members of staff being evacuated. National Rail said specialist teams have successfully re-railed and moved the train. However, while repair work continues, all lines between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster will remain closed.

In an update issued yesterday, they warns that disruption is expected until "at least the end of the day on Sunday 21 April". READ MORE: A rail replacement service is running between Barrow-in-Furness and Lancaster, in both directions. Northern said services running between Windermere and Manchester Airport, and between Barrow-in-Furness and Workington are not affected by the inciden

