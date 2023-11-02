United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

MINISTERIAL pledges to ‘level-up’ still appear to be a pipedream as London receives nearly double the investment in infrastructure projects. The capital receives an average investment of £6,058 per person compared to the rest of England hitting just £3,316 exposing the stark regional difference.But a report by the Purposeful Finance Commission argues that more work must be done to connect private investors with communities. A lack of expertise in councils among planning and regeneration teams are seen as a significant barrier to delivering projects. The time-consuming planning regime is also blamed with developers spending four times as long getting permission to build as they do constructing a scheme.Matthew Perry's initial autopsy results reveals details about his final momentsannounced last month £1 billion of levelling up funding for 55 towns to be handed out over the next decade. Areas will set up a board which will bring together businesses, councils and community leaders under the Long Term Plan for Towns.A Whitehall source last night said: “This report shows why it’s absolutely vital that the Government doubles down on its mission to level up ahead of the next election.

Public warned to stay away from flooded areas as response to weather continuesDepartment for Infrastructure says many roads are closed because of flood conditions. Read more ⮕

No Noise Impact Assessment Made at HMP/YOI Stirling, Raises ConcernsScottish Prison Service (SPS) and Stirling Council are facing scrutiny after it was revealed that no noise impact assessment was conducted at HMP/YOI Stirling. Residents have been complaining about consistent noise disturbances and offensive language from the prison. The Cabinet Secretary for Justice confirmed that no assessment was made prior to construction. Read more ⮕

Capcom Raises Concerns Over Offensive Mods for PC GamesCapcom expresses concerns about mods for its PC games that can cause reputational damage due to offensive content that goes against public order and morals. Read more ⮕

Zayn Malik's Return to the Spotlight with New Music and Non-Alcoholic Drinks InvestmentZayn Malik is gearing up for a big return to the spotlight with new music on the horizon and a recent investment in a non-alcoholic drinks brand. He expresses his interest in disrupting the non-alcoholic beverage industry and creating his own drinks with unique tastes. This career move coincides with his soon-to-be released solo material. Read more ⮕

Palatial Russian Diplomatic Mansion Raises Concern in SussexLocals in Hawkhurst, Sussex, express concern over a palatial Russian diplomatic mansion that has belonged to the Russian government since 1946. The war in Ukraine has brought attention to the mansion, leading to pro-Ukrainian graffiti being sprayed on the entrance. Read more ⮕

Palatial Russian Diplomatic Mansion Raises Concern in English VillageLocals in the village of Hawkhurst express concern over the presence of a palatial Russian diplomatic mansion, which has belonged to the Russian government since 1946. The war in Ukraine has brought attention to the mansion, leading to pro-Ukrainian graffiti being sprayed on the entrance. Read more ⮕