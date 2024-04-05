Disney+ to Crack Down on Password Sharing to Boost Revenue

Disney+ is set to crack down on password sharing in an effort to boost sign-ups and revenue. The streaming giant will start taking action against this behavior from June in some countries, with a full rollout in September.
Despite being against platform rules, password sharing is a common practice among users. Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that this crackdown will help turn the business into one that they feel good about.
Disney+ Password Sharing Streaming Revenue Crackdown Sign-Ups
