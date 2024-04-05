Disney+ to Crack Down on Password Sharing to Boost Revenue

Disney+ is set to crack down on password sharing in an effort to increase sign-ups and revenue. The streaming platform will take action against this behavior starting in June and will have a full rollout in September.

Despite being against platform rules, password sharing is a common practice among users. Disney CEO Bob Iger stated that this crackdown will help boost revenue and turn the business into one they feel good about.

Disney+ Password Sharing Streaming Platform Revenue Crackdown

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leedslivenews / 🏆 118. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Disney+ to Crack Down on Password SharingDisney+ announces plans to tackle password sharing in order to increase subscriptions and revenue. Measures against password sharing will be initiated in June and fully rolled out in September.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Disney Plus password warning as crackdown expected - but you could avoid itDisney is expected to stop people sharing accounts this year - so you might want to jump on this deal

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Disney Plus launches password sharing crackdownDisney Plus users could soon have to pay to add extra users as the company launches a crackdown on password sharing … and it's coming soon

Source: Netmums - 🏆 42. / 63 Read more »

Disney+ users issued warning as crackdown on password sharing to beginThe move is being launched in an effort to boost sign-ups and revenue for the service.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Home Secretary vows to crack down on spikingThe Home Secretary has pledged to take action against spiking and ensure that perpetrators are held accountable. The government is updating legislation to clarify that spiking is a crime, and a national week of action has been launched to boost police investigations. Spiking occurs when someone secretly adds alcohol or drugs to another person's drink or body without their consent. Despite receiving 561 reports per month, it is believed that spiking is underreported due to harmful myths and stereotypes. The Home Secretary emphasized the need to protect women and girls, who are the primary victims of this crime.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

New Zealand Becomes the Latest Country to Crack Down on Disposable VapesNew Zealand is the latest to crack down on single-use e-cigarettes in a bid to curb smoking, especially among minors.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »