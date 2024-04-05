Disney+ to Crack Down on Password Sharing

Disney+ has confirmed when it will begin clamping down on password sharing this year, with the company's chief executive Bob Iger announcing plans to tackle the issue in a bid to increase subscriptions and revenue. In an interview with CNBC, Disney's boss revealed that the streaming service will initiate measures against password sharing starting from June in select countries, followed by a "full rollout" in September.
Password sharing, a common practice where subscribers share their login credentials with individuals outside their household, allowing them to access the service without paying, is technically against the rules of most streaming platforms. Discussing the upcoming enforcement as a means to enhance the platform's financial performance, Mr Iger stated that Disney+ is "launching our first real foray into password sharing" in June
