Disney Dreamlight Valley will no longer be free to play following early access period

Disney Dreamlight Valley, Gameloft’s cozy life simulation game featuring prominent characters from various Disney franchises, will no longer be free to play once its early access period concludes. Instead, the game’s developer has made the decision to make it a paid game, as this choice apparently ensures that players will be given a premium experience for the foreseeable future.

The Standard Edition will, of course, be the cheapest option, costing only $39.99. Naturally, this version will contain the base game, along with 8,000 Moonstones, which you can use to unlock additional accessories and cosmetics. The next available variant is the Cozy Edition, which is priced at $49.99. In addition to being the game’s only Physical version, purchasing this edition also provides 14,500 Moonstones and several goodies, including a sticker sheet and a poster.

