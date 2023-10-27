Disgraced woman faked terminal cancer to get over £22K in benefits

The 62-year-old pocketed £22,962 in benefits over a period of three years, from March 2016 until April 2019, from pretending she was receiving gruelling treatments for ovarian cancer.

On August 9 2016, in support of her claim, she presented forged documents which she said came from Clatterbridge Cancer Centre, confirming she was unfit to work. On November 29 2016 Clarke served a PIP review document saying she was still undergoing chemotherapy, radiotherapy and was taking medication for her cancer.

Mr Roberts said: "The fraud came to light on the back of a tip-off, and was investigated by the DWP. The documents supplied by Clarke were sent to Clatterbridge Hospital, they were checked and confirmed to be false. The consultant that was quoted by her was in fact retired. headtopics.com

"In June 2019 she was interviewed and during that interview she continued to assert she was suffering from ovarian cancer which had progressed into her spine. She said her condition was terminal and was able to outline in detail the treatment she said she received."

He said: "All these members of staff at Clatterbridge Hospital, who are highly pressurised daily with extremely ill patients, had to take time off to prepare statements and investigate matters further. All that was a waste of time." headtopics.com

Read more:

Daily_Record »

