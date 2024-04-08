Disgraced NHS Anaesthetist Struck Off Medical Register for Drug Abuse and Domestic Violence

A disgraced NHS anaesthetist named Paul Winwright has been struck off the medical register after being jailed for attacking his wife and stealing powerful drugs, including Propofol , from the hospital where he worked. Winwright, 40, strangled his wife, threatened her with a knife, and used CCTV cameras to spy on her after their separation due to his drug abuse . He began taking Propofol in 2019 and later started stealing supplies from Southampton General Hospital.

This behavior was a result of his mental breakdown during the Covid pandemic, which led to depression and PTSD. Winwright's drug abuse strained his marriage and ultimately caused its breakdown in early 2021. He was convicted of coercive behavior, child neglect, burglary, and theft by employee, and was also fined for drug-driving

NHS Anaesthetist Jailed Drug Abuse Propofol Medical Register Domestic Violence

