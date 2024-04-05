Discovery of a Biological Mechanism with Potential for Treating Neurological Diseases and Cancer

The lab of Yongchao C. Ma, PhD, at Stanley Manne Children's Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago discovered a fundamental biological mechanism that could lead to new treatments for neurological diseases , such as spinal muscular atrophy ( SMA ) and autism, as well as different cancers. The study was published in the journal Human Molecular Genetics. Dr. Ma's team found that chemical modification of RNA (called RNA methylation) regulates mitochondrial function .

Mitochondria is best known for generating energy in the cell. However, Dr. Ma explains, mitochondria does much more. It also acts as a signaling center that regulates broad biological processes within the cell. Dr. Ma's lab previously linked mitochondrial dysfunction to the development of SMA and autism, while other labs have implicated it in cancer pathogenesi

