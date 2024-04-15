Discovering The World's Idyllic Islands & Iconic Cities: An Epic 99-Night Cruise

There is an "epic" 99-night cruise that sets sail from Liverpool and takes you on a tour of some of the world's most iconic cities.
And while people journey across the globe they can relax and enjoy all the luxuries of the cruise ship itself. The Bolette liner is one of Fred. Olsen's flagships and is named after Fred Olsen's great grandmother and will depart from Liverpool Cruise Terminal on January 5, 2026 for its long voyage. It has a number of dining options with everything from traditional afternoon tea to daily buffets. The ship also has swimming pools, jacuzzis, dance classes, evening shows and cookery demonstrations, so you will be spoilt for choice from the moment you step aboard.
"Cruise to Indonesia, visiting Bali, the 'Island of the Gods', with its spiritual ambience; Lombok, home to the magnificent Mount Rinjani; Weh Island, with its lush landscapes and tropical forests; and Komodo Island, home to the world's largest lizard. Malé is your gateway to the picture-perfect atolls of the Maldives, while Phuket presents the chance to explore the limestone islands of Phang Nga Bay and Phi Phi.
Cruise Epic Tour Iconic Cities Bolette Liverpool Bora Bora Luxurious Amenities
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »
Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »