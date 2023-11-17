Discovering the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic

When you hear the words 'symphony' or 'orchestra' you immediately think of all things fancy - well I do, anyway. The closest I've got to any form or orchestra or classical music in general is when I stick on Classic FM when I'm revising for something, or really needing to concentrate. I've always enjoyed classical music, but I've never taken the time to watch an actual performance of a symphony.

I've walked past the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic countless times, on my way to get a coffee or a bite to eat, but never stepped foot inside. If I'm being completely honest, I just always assumed it wouldn't be my thing, and I was never really open to trying it out. READ MORE: Liverpool's big Christmas weekend: times, events and details READ MORE: Glastonbury 2024 headliners and lineup: When will the big Pyramid Stage acts be announced? The Royal Philharmonic is one of the world's oldest concert societies, and presents more than 400 concert events at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, including its smaller scale venue known as 'Music Room' across the city every yea

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: ECHOWHATSON »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.