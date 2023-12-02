Discover the Charming Town of North Woodstock in New Hampshire's White Mountains

North Woodstock is one of the most charming towns in the White Mountains, and visiting the Woodstock Station Inn & Brewery is a great way to get a feel for this beautiful part of New Hampshire. New Hampshire’s White Mountains are home to an interesting variety of resort communities, from the slow-paced, self-contained village of Waterville Valley to Jackson’s traditional New England charm to the bustling commercial stretches of North Conway and Lincoln.

When it comes to Lincoln and its neighbor just to the west, North Woodstock, they couldn’t be more different, making the twin towns a destination that has a little something for everyone. Lincoln is basically a ski town for Loon Mountain, and its one main road (which turns into the Kancamagus Highway just east of town) is full of restaurants, bars, outdoor shops and a handful of strip malls and shopping centers





NECN » / 🏆 20. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Franklin police chief and shooter identified in New Hampshire hospital shootingAutopsies determined that former Franklin police chief Bradley Haas and the shooter, John Madore, died of multiple gunshot wounds. The shooter, identified as 33-year old John Madore, was said to be transient but had recently lived in the Concord area. The incident occurred at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, where a state trooper shot and killed the suspect after he shot one individual in the hospital lobby.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Road Buckles After Water Main Break in Manchester, New HampshireA car was almost devoured by a massive sinkhole in Manchester, New Hampshire, after an early morning water main break.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Three transported to hospital after stabbing in ManchesterA man was detained after a stabbing incident in Manchester, New Hampshire on Saturday morning.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

China Backed Nuclear Sanctions on North Korea—China Also Helps North Korea Evade ThemNorth Korean leader Kim Jong Un, center, walks around what Pyongyang says is a Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile on the launcher at an undisclosed location in North Korea on March 24, 2022.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

This North End staple may be opening a new location in the suburbs[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.] Yesterday, it was reported that a North End restaurant that has been in business for more than 90 years…

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Fresh find shines new light on North Korea’s latest macOS malwareMonths of work reveals how this tricky malware family targets... the financial services sector

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »