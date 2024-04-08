Discover the Charming Seaside Town of Burnham-on-Sea for Your Spring Staycation

Despite the unpredictable British weather, spring has arrived and if you're seeking inspiration for a staycation as the days warm up, there's a charming UK seaside location that should be on your list. Burnham-on-Sea is celebrated as a 'classic' British seaside town , boasting a beautiful Victorian pier, an abundance of fish and chip shops, ice cream parlours and sandy beaches . Indeed, it is located along a seven-mile stretch of beach, which is one of the longest sandy beaches in Europe.

The area in Burnham-on-Sea offers ample space for sunbathers, as it's divided into three beaches; Main Beach, South Beach, North Beach. The main beach is the hub of activity. Here, you can rent sun loungers, while lifeguards patrol the beach during peak seasons, and the Victorian pier is just a stone's throw away, reports the Mirror. Poll: Do you feel safe in the city centre? Regrettably, dogs are not permitted all year round. Facilities for visitors include parking, a supermarket and public toilets and showers. The shallow waters are perfect for paddling, although the strong currents mean that swimming isn't particularly safe - hence the presence of lifeguards - but you can still savour the vast expanse of sand and dip your toes in the water to cool down. Despite being the shortest in Britain, the delightful pier offers plenty of entertainment. It houses a variety of arcade games and numerous food and drink stalls

