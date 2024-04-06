Discover the Beauty of Sao Miguel in the Azores

With dramatic cliffs, a volcanic interior and ever-green forests, Sao Miguel in the Azores has to be one of the most beautiful islands in the Atlantic. The waters around Sao Miguel are home to at least 28 species of whales and dolphins — and they are not shy about putting on a show. Start by heading into the picturesque central square to see Sao Sebastiao church and the old city gates . Another unusual perk is the iron-rich thermal pools heated by the island’s volcanoes.

Surrounded by forests, the thermal pool in Terra Nostra garden was built in 1780 and is supplied by a thermal spring, with water temperatures sitting around 35C-40C. The bubbling water and mud springs of the village of Furnas make for a great culinary experience

