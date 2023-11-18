Discover Amazing Winter Walks in Preston

The Lancashire countryside and nearby coast mean that Preston residents are spoiled for choice when it comes to amazing walks and adventures in our surrounding areas. Though the weather conditions can be more challenging during winter outings, we’ve got some great places to discover – as well as safety tips for enjoying the outdoors.
Surround yourself with natural beauty For jaw-dropping scenery, it’s hard to beat the Forest of Bowland (it is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty after all); just a short drive from Preston , you can access a variety of walking and hiking trails and explore 803 sq km of rural Lancashire and Yorkshire. The rolling hills, forests, and picturesque villages make it an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts. Winter also offers a different perspective on familiar landscapes like Pendle Hill to the east of Preston . This popular spot for hiking allows you to take in panoramic views of the surrounding countryside on a steep-but-rewarding daytime wal
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: leponline | Read more »
Source: leponline | Read more »
Source: LiveLancs | Read more »
Source: nottslive | Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »
Source: BelfastLive | Read more »