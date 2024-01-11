Discord to Lay Off 170 Employees, Following Twitch's Layoffs

Just one day after streaming service Twitch announced that it is laying off 500 employees, Discord has joined the parade: A report fromsays the company is cutting 170 employees, representing 17% of its workforce. A Discord representative confirmed with PC Gamer that The Verge's report is accurate.

Discord is an extremely popular social media platform, but CEO Jason Citron said in a memo sent to employees today that the company's employee count has increased by five times since 2020, and that"as a result, we took on more projects and became less efficient in how we operated." "Today, we are increasingly clear on the need to sharpen our focus and improve the way we work together to bring more agility to our organization," Citron said."This is what largely drove the decision to reduce the size of our workforce. "While difficult, I am confident this will put us in the best position to continue building a strong and profitable business that delivers amazing products for our users and supports our mission for years to com





