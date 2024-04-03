Disappointing Loss for North End

I must admit that I for one was worried pre-match about the Rowett effect before our Easter Monday clash at St Andrew’s. Unfortunately, these fears proved to be warranted with our bogey manager cleaning us out once again. This devastating 1-0 reverse also dealt a huge blow on on our play-off chances which are now looking as slim as a panatella cigar.

Frustratingly these could have looked very healthy indeed if we could have got the win we really needed at struggling Birmingham but I left the stadium with a similar deflated feeling to many I have had in the past when we have lost crucial games. It really is so sickening to see North End repeatedly always bottle it when the tough get going at the business end of the season. This time out, in my opinion, we never really went for broke and played too conservatively and I got the impression we would settle for a poin

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



leponline / 🏆 50. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

What Ryan Lowe said straight after Preston North End's loss to Birmingham CityPNE were beaten 1-0 by Birmingham City at St Andrew's

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Ryan Lowe's admission after Preston North End reserves' loss to BlackpoolPNE's reserve team has been made up, mostly, of academy players this season

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

For North Carolina, loss to Alabama in Sweet 16 will be a haunting NCAA Tournament exitUNC’s season-ending 89-87 loss to Alabama in the Sweet 16 joins the list of the Tar Heels' hard-to-forget NCAA Tournament heartbreaks.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

Crewe Alexandra boss issues prediction over Preston North End manThe PNE midfielder is out on loan with Crewe Alexandra in League Two

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Blackpool vs Preston North End reserves full time score and goal scorersPNE faced the Seasiders in the Central League clash at Springfields

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »

Blackpool vs Preston North End starting lineups confirmed for Central League clashPNE face Blackpool reserves this afternoon at Springfields

Source: leponline - 🏆 50. / 63 Read more »