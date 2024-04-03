Disappointing Loss for North End

I must admit that I for one was worried pre-match about the Rowett effect before our Easter Monday clash at St Andrew’s. Unfortunately, these fears proved to be warranted with our bogey manager cleaning us out once again. This devastating 1-0 reverse also dealt a huge blow on on our play-off chances which are now looking as slim as a panatella cigar.
Frustratingly these could have looked very healthy indeed if we could have got the win we really needed at struggling Birmingham but I left the stadium with a similar deflated feeling to many I have had in the past when we have lost crucial games. It really is so sickening to see North End repeatedly always bottle it when the tough get going at the business end of the season. This time out, in my opinion, we never really went for broke and played too conservatively and I got the impression we would settle for a poin
