Disagreement over Climate Change Fund Contribution by China and India

China is the top emitter of greenhouse gases in the world and India comes at number three. The two countries also have major economies, so then why is there a disagreement over whether they should contribute to a fund to tackle the damage caused by climate change? The question remains even after COP28 - this year's United Nations (UN) climate change conference in Dubai - announced a deal between countries to begin the operation of the fund and 18 countries pledged money for it.
A report released in 2022 by the Vulnerable 20 Group (V20), which has 68 developing nations as its members, showed that 55 of its members (the rest joined recently) had lost $525bn (£414.2bn) because of climate change over the last two decades. This was one-fifth of their wealth. China and India are not among these countries but argue that they too have vulnerable communities who will need financial support from such a fund. A 2022 UN report said that by 2030, developing countries would need over $300bn annually to fight climate chang
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »