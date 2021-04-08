Disabled woman branded 'entitled' by energy company worker

A disabled woman slapped with a £4,500 energy bill says she was branded 'entitled' by a customer services worker - who said she is 'using her disability as an excuse' to get better treatment. Mel from Preston, who did not want to share her surname, suffers with fibromyalgia, a condition that causes widespread pain and extreme tiredness. She was diagnosed in 2017.

The 31-year-old told LancsLive she also lives with recurrent depressive episodes and severe anxiety, and is working with a team of occupational therapists to get her back to her old self. Due to her situation, Mel has been placed on a 'vulnerable' list with her energy supplier EDF Energy, which has no financial benefit but does provide her with support for paperwork and bills. Over the course of the year, Mel and her partner Dave say they have had two direct debit reviews with the company, where she says she was informed both times that her bills were on track and no extra money needed to be pai





