Disabled Man Chased and Beaten to Death by Young Girls

A 12-year-old girl and two 13-year-olds have been arrested after the vicious attack of a disabled man who was chased and beaten to death. The attack on 64-year-old Reggie Brown by the three young girls was allegedly caught on camera with footage showing the gang chasing him down an alley then pulling him off a chain link fence he'd been attempting to climb to flee, reports the Mirror.

According to detectives in Washington DC, they stomped his head on the concrete, while his trousers were pulled down to his ankles and his own belt was used to beat him, while also laughing while he bled. One of the girls is heard shouting "he's leaking!" during the horrifying attack which occurred on October 17, 2023, in the middle of the night, The Washington Post reports. Police said Brown was found dead on the street just before 1 am suffering from gruesome injuries consistent with assault. An autopsy later confirmed his death as a blunt force traum

