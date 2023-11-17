Disabled Kids on TV: A Morose and Clinical Portrayal

Day. We coloured in pictures of Pudsey Bear and rattled red buckets for our parents to drop loose change into at drop-off and pick-up. I looked awkwardly on as the adults around me talked about fundraising and handouts and “thinking of the poor children”. People used terms like “handicapped”, “less able”, “helpless” to describe kids from the disabled community – kids like me.
In the evening, I, along with millions of others, watched a three-hour TV spectacle stuffed with montages of disabled kids, accompanied by schmaltzy music and sympathetic voiceovers, talking about how brave and special, yet very helpless, we all are. I listened to presenters, celebrities, and caregivers as they dramatically revealed the medical diagnoses of the children onscreen – doubtless often without the consent of those kids – to invoke mass pity and pocket digging.I felt exposed, othered, pitied and patronised, all at the same time. I felt sad, frustrated and angry that disabled kids were being paraded around on TV, talked about in such morose, clinical way
