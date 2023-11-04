Dire situation in Gaza Strip as UN agency reveals food and water shortages

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees has revealed how dire the situation is in the Gaza Strip as Israel continues to lay siege to the hemmed-in enclave. Thomas White, the Gaza director for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), said the average Gazan is living on two pieces of Arabic bread made from flour UN stockpiles. The UNRWA is supporting about 89 bakeries across Gaza, which aims to supply food to 1.7 million people

. But, he said in a video briefing from Gaza that “now people are beyond looking for bread. It’s looking for water”. UN deputy Mideast coordinator Lynn Hastings, who is also the humanitarian co-ordinator for the Palestinian territories, said only one of three water supply lines from Israel is operational. During their briefing to the UN’s 193 member nations, humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths said intense negotiations are still underway between Israel, Egypt, the United States and the United Nations on allowing fuel to enter Gaza. Fuel, he said, is essential for the functioning of institutions, hospitals and the distribution of water and electricity

