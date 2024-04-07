Dion Dublin believes Jack Grealish can be the wildcard for Manchester City in Premier League title race

Former Premier League forward Dion Dublin believes Jack Grealish can be the wildcard for Manchester City in their ongoing Premier League title race with Arsenal and Liverpool . The 28-year-old England winger caught the eye for City in their victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon. Kevin De Bruyne (2), Rico Lewis and Erling Haaland were on target at Selhurst Park. City won 4-2 to keep up pressure on Arsenal and Liverpool at the summit.

Arsenal were comfortable 3-0 winners against Brighton on Saturday night, while Liverpool were last up to the plate this Premier League weekend as the Reds took on rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. Grealish has been hampered with injury and form concerns this season. However, the £100million man impressed once again, as he started back-to-back Premier League games for the first time since December. Speaking about his performance, Dublin said: "He looked like he enjoyed it. He got into good positions. "He held that left touchline and I thought he was outstanding along with De Bruyne, obviously, who got his goals. Jack found himself in that position many, many times and was very, very positive. "It was great to see Jack enjoying his football again. He did it all game, picking out that right pass at the right time

