Dietitian Reveals Food Shopping Habits to Help Others Make Healthier Choices

Revealing the items she makes a point of avoiding, Susie Burrell, a well-regarded dietitian, has shared her food shopping habits in a bid to help others make healthier eating choices . The first step in her advice is to reassess what's in your shopping basket, especially those foods that can be potentially harmful if not consumed in moderation.

Susie has offered her simple 'food rules' as guidance for maintaining a balanced weight and physique, dishing out insights on the two least healthy diets and how they can negatively impact your metabolism. In a video share, Susie disclosed her aversion to buying commercially produced pastry-based foods. "One of the few supermarket foods likely to still contain trans fats especially when margarine is on the ingredient list," she explained to FEMAIL. Furthermore, such products contain minimal meat, which itself is fat-rich and loaded with artificial colours, additives and processed ingredients. Chicken-based items containing less than 50% chicken, like nuggets or other meals needing frying or oven cooking, also get booted off her shopping list. Processed snacks marketed towards kids are a further no-no for her, reports the Mirror US. "The rise in processed meat snacks for kids is completely misaligned with the association between a high intake of processed meat and the risk of developing bowel cancer," the dietitian cautioned

Dietitian Food Shopping Habits Healthier Eating Choices Balanced Weight Physique Unhealthy Diets Metabolism Trans Fats Commercially Produced Pastry-Based Foods Minimal Meat Artificial Colours Additives Processed Ingredients Chicken-Based Items Processed Snacks Kids Processed Meat Bowel Cancer

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



NorthamptonUK / 🏆 99. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Charles Spencer acknowledges Princess Kate's 'strength' after she reveals she is being treated for cancerPrincess Diana's brother paid tribute to his nephew's wife

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Princess of Wales' statement in full as she reveals she's undergoing cancer treatmentThe Princess of Wales has shared a video message revealing she is undergoing cancer treatment. Here is her message in full.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Peter Andre’s pregnant wife Emily reveals she’s experiencing ‘uncomfortable contractions’ as she prepares t...Peter Andre shows off wife Emily’s huge baby bump as she prepares to give birth any minute now

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

I want to be mates with the cool mums but I’m a chav… people weren’t nice to me at the school gates, says K...Katherine Ryan reveals real reason she quit Mock the Week as she hits out at BBC

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald, 43, reveals she is having uterine surgery as she and husband...'Selling Sunset' stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet look smitten as they enjoy themselves during their vacation in Rome, Italy. The reality stars eat delicious food, get tattoos and visit landmarks.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Selling Sunset star Mary Fitzgerald, 43, reveals she is having uterine surgery as she and husband...'Selling Sunset' stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet look smitten as they enjoy themselves during their vacation in Rome, Italy. The reality stars eat delicious food, get tattoos and visit landmarks.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »