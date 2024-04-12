Dietitian Reveals Food Shopping Habits to Help Others Make Healthier Choices

Revealing the items she makes a point of avoiding, Susie Burrell, a well-regarded dietitian, has shared her food shopping habits in a bid to help others make healthier eating choices . The first step in her advice is to reassess what's in your shopping basket, especially those foods that can be potentially harmful if not consumed in moderation.
Susie has offered her simple 'food rules' as guidance for maintaining a balanced weight and physique, dishing out insights on the two least healthy diets and how they can negatively impact your metabolism. In a video share, Susie disclosed her aversion to buying commercially produced pastry-based foods. "One of the few supermarket foods likely to still contain trans fats especially when margarine is on the ingredient list," she explained to FEMAIL. Furthermore, such products contain minimal meat, which itself is fat-rich and loaded with artificial colours, additives and processed ingredients. Chicken-based items containing less than 50% chicken, like nuggets or other meals needing frying or oven cooking, also get booted off her shopping list. Processed snacks marketed towards kids are a further no-no for her, reports the Mirror US. "The rise in processed meat snacks for kids is completely misaligned with the association between a high intake of processed meat and the risk of developing bowel cancer," the dietitian cautioned
Dietitian Food Shopping Habits Healthier Eating Choices Balanced Weight Physique Unhealthy Diets Metabolism Trans Fats Commercially Produced Pastry-Based Foods Minimal Meat Artificial Colours Additives Processed Ingredients Chicken-Based Items Processed Snacks Kids Processed Meat Bowel Cancer
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »