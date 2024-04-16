Diet Expert Recommends Olive Oil for Inflammation and Memory Enhancement

Diet and wellness guru, Dr Michael Mosley , has recommended that people consume a spoonful of a particular food to tackle inflammation, reduce blood pressure and enhance memory. The diet expert, known for his 5:2 and Fast 800 eating plans, shared this advice on his BBC Radio 4 show 'Just One Thing', with the nutrient-rich recommendation being olive oil .

He explained: "Olive oil is also rich in something called Oleic acid, which, along with the polyphenols, could explain why a good glug of olive oil a day can lower inflammation, improve our memory and reduce blood pressure."In advocating for more premium varieties of the product, Dr Mosley highlighted their additional benefits.

A study involving 25 older adults with mild memory issues discovered that a daily dose of 30 mls - equivalent to a couple of tablespoons - of extra virgin olive oil improved connectivity in certain areas of the brain. Inflammation is one of the major health challenges, leading to joint pain and potentially causing diabetes and depression.

Dr Bill Mullen from the University of Glasgow elaborated: "The major component of olive oil is Oleic acid, and it's one of these omega nine fatty acids. Oleic acid is certainly known for having anti-inflammatory effects, and we're pretty sure a lot of these chronic diseases start with inflammation."

Diet Wellness Dr Michael Mosley Olive Oil Inflammation Blood Pressure Memory Enhancement

