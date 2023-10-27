Dictionary365: M is for Maddison, Maguire, Manchester City, Manchester United, Mercurial and Messi

More big clubs such as Middlesbrough in the latest Dictionary update as we move, inevitably and inexorably, from L to M…Perplexing and fascinating large-headed defender for Manchester United and England, whose qualities are very real yet contained within a vaguely League Two shell. Still always looks like someone who has found a pair of magic boots at the back of a cupboard and has become good enough to play for Manchester United and England entirely by accident.

– Standard nomenclature for Manchester United when a pundit really needs to hammer home the sheer monstrous gravity of whatever shitbaked nonsense that once-great club is currently up to, whether it be going to extraordinary reputation-shedding lengths to back a wrong ‘un, thinking about selling up to Qatar, or losing 2-1 at home.– When a colour clash forces a team to wear away shorts and/or socks with their home shirt or vice versa.

