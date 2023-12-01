Diablo 4 Update 1.2.3 Patch Notes Released Ahead of Launch

As promised during the Diablo 4 development team’s campfire chat conducted yesterday, Blizzard has now released the update 1.2.3 patch notes ahead of its launch next week. Aside from a much-needed change to the amount of Glyph experience you get per Nightmare Dungeon, this update also teases the handy Enchantment preview update, and the upcoming World Tier 4 content addition called the Abattoir of Zir.

Following the addition of Diablo 4 Malignant Rings in the previous update, the forthcoming patch will bring even more enjoyable in-game activities in the short term – a much-needed development, especially after the developers announced they would be taking a well-deserved holiday break in yesterday’s live stream. Of course, this won’t be the last content update introduced to the Blizzard ARPG, but you will have to wait until the new year for news on additional features, bug fixes, and the game’s next seaso





VideoGamerCom » / 🏆 83. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Diablo 4 Season 2 patch 1.2.2 introduces five Rings to rule them allThe latest Diablo 4 Season 2 patch introduced not just one but five Malignant Rings to rule them all. Here they all are.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Spider-Man 2 DLC will focus on Daredevil suggests new patch updateSpeculation about DLC for Spider-Man 2 suggests it will feature Daredevil, as Insomniac patch in a plaque for the character’s day job.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Diablo 4's first expansion is a Diablo 2 throwback coming 'late 2024' and featuring 'a brand new class never seen before in the Diablo universe'Ted has been thinking about PC games and bothering anyone who would listen with his thoughts on them ever since he booted up his sister's copy of Neverwinter Nights on the family computer. He is obsessed with all things CRPG and CRPG-adjacent, but has also covered esports, modding, and rare game collecting.

Source: pcgamer - 🏆 38. / 67 Read more »

Fortnite patch notes: Season 6, Driftboards, Clingers, and moreOur Fortnite patch notes reveal all the new content that arrived with the latest update on November 9, 2023.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Cities Skylines 2 patch notes today just removed a radio ad for its offensive contentThe latest round of Cities Skylines 2 patch notes just removed an offensive Spasm radio ad permanently from the game.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »

Baldur’s Gate 3 patch 4 heavily nerfs sex speedrunsThe latest Baldur's Gate 3 patch 4 includes a change that heavily influences how the speedrunning community tackles sex speedruns.

Source: VideoGamerCom - 🏆 83. / 55 Read more »