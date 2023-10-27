Diablo 4 Season 2 patch v1.2.1 finally adds Refund All button to Paragon board

Contents show Diablo 4 Season 2 patch notes v1.2.1 GAMEPLAY UPDATES BUG FIXES Blizzard just released their Diablo 4 Season 2 v1.2.1 patch notes, and fans everywhere will undoubtedly be rejoicing because the impending update finally introduces a Refund All button to the sprawling Paragon board.

Fixed an issue where the Sanguine Pillar in the Sanguine Battery event didn’t have its life scale properly in Nightmare Dungeons, making it very easy for enemies to destroy. Fixed an issue where Vampiric Curse could be applied to non-hostile objects. Fixed an issue where Seeker Caches could drop more than once when a player swapped between different parties.

